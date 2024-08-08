Video: VAR used in bizarre way as referee shows manager a red card for his X-rated reaction on the touchline

A manager was sent off in the Brazilian league for making X-rated gestures on the touchline.
The incident occurred when Ferreira reacted angrily to a referee’s decision, grabbing his crotch in a provocative manner aimed at referee Anderson Daronco.
Initially, the referee missed the gesture, but VAR intervened, instructing Daronco to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor.
In a bizarre scene, the replay showed Ferreira grabbing his crotch in slow motion, leading the referee to issue a red card and send the manager off.
Palmeiras ended up winning the game 1-0 but lost the tie 2-1 on aggregate, crashing out of the Copa do Brazil in the Round of 16.
Watch the incident below:
