Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka was reportedly not in training today as he continues to be linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old has not always been a regular starter for Man Utd and it now seems likely that his long-term future lies away from the club, who are waiting for him to leave so they can sign a replacement right-back in the form of Noussair Mazraoui, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing column earlier today.

Wan-Bissaka is a solid defender on his day, but overall it makes sense that the Red Devils now seem ready to move on from him and look for an upgrade, as he is a bit limited by the standards of a modern full-back.

One imagines there’d be clubs interested in him, however, and it could be that his absence from training today is a sign that he’s edging closer towards leaving…

Maguire, Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka weren't spotted in training at Carrington on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag is due to speak at 4pm today and hopefully he’ll provide a positive update ahead of the Community Shield #mufc https://t.co/SUjKbwEjWE — Steven Railston (@StevenRailston) August 8, 2024

Wan-Bissaka joined United from Crystal Palace back in the summer of 2019 and started brightly for the club, though it now perhaps seems like it would be unwise to wait much longer for him to fulfil the potential he showed as a youngster.

As recently reported by Give Me Sport, West Ham can perhaps be optimistic about their chances of signing Wan-Bissaka, and it will be interesting to see if anyone else enters the running as well.