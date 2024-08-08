West Ham zeroing in on brilliant 21-year-old Spanish right-back

With just over a week to go until West Ham open their 2024/25 Premier League campaign against Aston Villa, the East Londoners appear keen to get at least one more incoming transfer over the line.

It seems that Julen Lopetegui isn’t happy with his options at right-back and that could spell the end of Vladimir Coufal’s career at the club.

West Ham chasing Arnau Martinez

Coufal has certainly been a decent servant for the East Londoners, however, at 31 years of age, there’s a question mark as to whether he has the engine to shine in Lopetegui’s expected high pressing game.

To that end, links have emerged, including from CaughtOffside’s Daily Briefing columnist and transfer expert, Matteo Moretto, that place Girona’s brilliant Arnau Martinez in the crosshairs.

El West Ham se interesa en el lateral derecho del @GironaFC Arnau Martínez, quien está también en negociaciones para renovar su contrato, según adelanta @MatteMoretto #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/R05VlfMyxZ — solofichajes123 (@solofichajes123) August 7, 2024

Although it’s also believed the player is listening to the Catalan outfit in terms of how they might improve his current deal, Martinez will surely be tempted by the project that Lopetegui is building in East London.

The ace up the sleeve that Girona do have is Champions League football for the forthcoming campaign, whilst the Hammers are out of Europe altogether.

It is worth pointing out, however, that Girona have recently sold their biggest threat, Artem Dovbyk, to Roma, and it remains to be seen just how that will affect the club both domestically and in Europe.

Girona’s squad, whilst not threadbare by any means, could struggle to compete in both competitions given the extra load on the players particularly during the group stages of the Champions League.

West Ham will likely want an answer soonest given that if it’s in the negative, they will need time to scout and secure another target.