West Ham could be set to cash in on another Chelsea transfer mistake from Todd Boehly

Since Todd Boehly took over at Chelsea Football Club, there has never been a dull moment as far as transfer windows are concerned.

The American doesn’t appear to understand the need for continuity in a first-team squad, and on the face of it, prefers to treat all players as a commodity that should be bought or sold as required.

That’s all well and good in the world of business, but in the world of football things work a little bit differently.

West Ham primed to take advantage of Chelsea decision

Getting rid of your club captain for a profit in Conor Gallagher’s case isn’t a decision that would please the Stamford Bridge faithful by way of one recent example.

Bringing in highly-rated striker, Marc Guiu, from Barcelona only to potentially loan him out again straight away, as has happened with other Chelsea stars, might be said to be another head scratcher.

News from Sky Sports that West Ham are now seriously considering taking Trevoh Chalobah from their West London rivals when Chelsea have players in defence ahead of him such as Benoit Badiashile would appear to make little sense too.

Indeed, some Chelsea supporters seem to have taken to social media to express their feelings.

If Chelsea is serious, they will sell Benoit Badiashile immediately and recall Trevor Chalobah back to the squad. As for Levi Colwill, he has no business starting for Chelsea and should only be a backup defender pic.twitter.com/l6f3utXbmj — ????? (@badboy_jerry) August 7, 2024

If Boehly is intent on selling Chalobah because, like Gallagher, he would represent ‘pure profit’ in terms of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), then it clearly undermines what Enzo Maresca is trying to do at the club.

Just as it did for Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter before him.

If Todd Boehly truly loves Chelsea Football Club, then he needs to stop meddling and find another vehicle for his various business interests and investments.