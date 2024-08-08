West Ham decide next club captain ahead of Kurt Zouma’s exit

Kurt Zouma is closing in on a transfer to Saudi club Al Ahli.

Although the Hammers defender still has one year left on his contract, a free transfer agreement has reportedly been reached between the two clubs with West Ham set to save £125,000-per week in wages (Spotrac).

And ahead of the 29-year-old’s medical, which is set to take place before the start of the new 2024-25 season, the Hammers are now in the process of identifying a new captain.

Zouma had been named the side’s skipper under former manager David Moyes, but since being made surplus to requirements under new boss Julen Lopetegui, the club must decide which player to hand the armband to.

Jarrod Bowen to become new West Ham captain

And according to a recent report from talkSPORT, although Max Kilman would be a good option following his summer switch from Wolves, the player at the front of the queue to be named the Hammers’ next skipper is England international Jarrod Bowen.

The 27-year-old has emerged as the Londoners’ most important player in recent seasons — scoring 60 goals in just over 200 games — including a famous late winner against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final two years ago.

Now set to take on even more responsibility, the former Hull City winger, who has six years left on his deal, remains on the path of becoming a club legend.