West Ham agree to sell player on free transfer despite having one year left on deal

West Ham United have reportedly reached an agreement to sell Kurt Zouma to Saudi club Shabab Al-Ahli.

The Hammers captain is believed to have been made available for transfer after Julen Lopetegui informed him he does not feature in his future plans for the side.

Consequently, despite still having one year left on his contract, Zouma, 29, who has been a long-term target for clubs in the Pro League, is set to make a move.

West Ham agree to sell Kurt Zouma to Al-Ahli

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the 29-year-old is scheduled to have a medical for Al-Ahli soon and, assuming there are no hiccups, will pen a contract and become the Dubai-based club’s first major summer signing.

Although the Hammers have agreed to sell Zouma on a free transfer, the club will save themselves over £6 million in wages. According to Spotrac, the former Chelsea centre-back earns £125,000-per week which makes him the Londoners’ second-highest earner behind Lucas Paqueta.

During his three years with the club, Zouma, who also has 11 caps for France on his résumé, directly contributed to seven goals in 103 games in all competitions.