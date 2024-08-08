West Ham United have made a number of big name signings this summer as the Hammers aim to strengthen their squad under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Spaniard has bolstered the Hammers attack, defense and the goalkeeping department but there are still new additions expected at the club soon.

There is one position that the West Ham United recruitment team are targeting now and that is the right-back position.

The Hammers have made moves for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui and Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka but in both the moves, they have failed to make any progress during the talks with the player.

Signing a new right-back is the team’s current priority and in order to address that issue, they are targeting a move for Newcastle United and England right-back Kieran Trippier, according to The Telegraph.

Trippier would be the ideal addition in West Ham’s defense as the player likes to get involved in attacks and his record of assists is pretty decent for a full-back.

He provided ten assists in the Premier League last season and seven assists in the season before that.

The east Londoners want to make Trippier their second defensive addition this summer after they completed a deal to sign Max Kilman from Wolves earlier this summer.

There is a clear indication from West Ham that new defenders are needed at the London Stadium after their poor showing last season.

Trippier would add experience and a winning mentality to the West Ham team.

Former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is an admirer of Trippier and that can be seen from his comment on Trippier’s Instagram post.