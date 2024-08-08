West Ham’s Tim Steidten attempting incredible hijack of European giants’ deal, €40m agreement already reached

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten is attempting to hijack Juventus’ deal for Jean-Clair Todibo with the Premier League club already having a €40m agreement in place with OGC Nice.

The Hammers have been interested in the defender all summer as Julen Lopetegui has been keen to strengthen his centre-back options at the London club, however, Todibo has had his heart set on only moving to Juventus.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 24-year-old’s wish was close to becoming reality on Wednesday as the transfer journalist reported that the Italian giants were nearing an agreement with Nice for Todibo with talks having entered the final stages.

A meeting took place on Wednesday between Juventus and the French star’s camp, with it being believed that the Turin outfit were ready to submit an improved bid to Nice for their centre-back.

Juve have been in talks with the French club for weeks but have not received the green light to complete a deal for Todibo. That left the door open for other clubs to pounce and on Thursday, West Ham’s Tim Steidten made his move.

West Ham’s Steidten has travelled to Nice to try and hijack Juventus’ deal for Todibo with an agreement already reached between the two clubs for the centre-back.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Hammers are ready to pay €40m plus a sell-on clause for the 24-year-old and are trying to book a medical for Friday to get the deal over the line. This would be incredible work from the West Ham director as Todibo is a player Lopetegui has been very keen on.