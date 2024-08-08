West Ham considering move for Newcastle ace who has ‘incredibly strong character’

West Ham United are interested in signing Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier, according to The Telegraph.

The Hammers have failed to get a deal over the line for Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

After losing Ben Johnson to Ipswich, Julen Lopetegui is looking for a new full-back and he has identified a number of targets to strengthen the right-back position.

The Hammers wanted to sign Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui but a deal to sign him failed to materialise.

They shifted attention towards Wan-Bissaka but they have faced similar fate in signing the English defender.

Although they have identified Southampton’s Kyle Walkter-Peters as one of their targets, they are now keen on a move for England international Trippier.

New manager Lopetegui has been active in the transfer window this summer and he has strengthened all the positions in the squad.

The Hammers have managed to add Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez to their earlier business of adding Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham to their squad.

The England right-back, who was busy this summer at Euro 2024 representing the Three Lions, has become the latest player to be targeted by West Ham.

West Ham face competition to sign Newcastle defender

The east Londoners could face competition from Saudi Arabia to win the race to sign him.

With the defender entering the final year of his contract at the club, the Magpies could finally cash in on him instead of losing him for free next summer.

The right-back was one of the first signings made by the club under new ownership. He has been a fine addition to their team and helped them qualify for the Champions League in the season before the last one.

The Hammers have not yet received an answer on the availability of the player from Newcastle but if they can sign him, they would be adding an experienced player who has an ‘incredibly strong charater’ as claimed by Eddie Howe.