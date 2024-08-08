Chelsea & Barcelona transfer target’s agent receiving calls on a daily basis

The agent of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is receiving calls from Barcelona on a daily basis, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his latest column for the Daily Briefing.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the piece, Romano explained that the Williams saga is not necessarily over just yet, even if some signs point towards him staying at his current club this summer.

Barca may be closing in on Dani Olmo, but it seems that hasn’t stopped them from maintaining contacts over signing Williams, who is another hugely exciting talent from Spain’s Euro 2024-winning squad.

Chelsea have also expressed an interest in Williams, as per Simon Phillips via Substack, but Romano hasn’t currently got updates on the Blues’ pursuit of the 22-year-old.

Williams transfer: What next for the Barcelona and Chelsea target?

Discussing the latest on Williams’ future and the interest from Barca, Romano provided an intriguing update on the Catalan giants’ big transfer plans.

“Another major deal is the ‘here we go’ for Dani Olmo to Barcelona. An agreement has been reached with RB Leipzig for a deal worth €55m, €7m in difficult add-ons, for example if Barca win the Champions League in the next six years. But for sure the deal is done and Olmo has been in Barcelona to have his medical,” Romano said.

“So, Olmo to Barca is a done deal and it’s their first signing of the summer. They may not be done yet though as they are still thinking of Joao Cancelo, they’re just waiting to understand how they can make it happen with Financial Fair Play. It’s still at the early stages, but Cancelo is hoping to join Barca and waiting for Barca.”

He added: “We also know Barcelona wanted Nico Williams, so is this saga over yet? It will officially be over when Williams will officially announce his decision.

“For sure he’s now back at Athletic in a fantastic mood, while Athletic remain relaxed and convinced that he’s going to end up staying. But it’s also the case that Barcelona are still attentive to the situation and keep calling Williams’ agent on daily basis.”