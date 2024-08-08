Liverpool are confident over a transfer deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano, who also played down the player’s links with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Liverpool are working on the Zubimendi deal and it seems it’s going well, but it seems other transfer rumours involving the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd may have over-stated their interest.

Romano says Arsenal never negotiated for Zubimendi this summer, while he’s also not aware of anything concrete involving United, so that sounds like positive news for Liverpool as they look to bolster their midfield with this exciting talent.

Romano made it clear just how highly he rates the Spain international, so Reds fans will no doubt be excited to eventually see him in action for Arne Slot’s side if this deal does get done.

Zubimendi transfer details from Fabrizio Romano

“A big story from yesterday is on the future of Martin Zubimendi – Liverpool are on it, Liverpool are working on a deal to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder. His release clause is €60m, so it’s an expensive deal, but Liverpool want to go very big on this one – they feel they can reach an agreement with Sociedad or trigger the clause, so they’re very optimistic,” Romano said.

“Liverpool are now working on the player side, because many clubs tried to convince Zubimendi in the last couple of years – Barca, Bayern, Arsenal, many clubs spoke to the player, he wasn’t keen on the move, but now Liverpool are going very big.

“Contacts are ongoing with both player and club. Liverpool want Zubimendi and they are confident, optimistic to make it happen while there are still steps to follow on this story to get it done. It’s important also to clarify that Arsenal were never negotiating for Zubimendi this summer, while I’ve never heard anything concrete about Man United so far.

“Let me say that this would be a fantastic signing, as Zubimendi is a special midfielder, his footballing brain is different, in the top, top category. He might not be as well known around Europe as some other bigger names, but we’ve seen his quality in the Champions League and also with the Spanish national team – what he’s doing on a regular basis is fantastic.”