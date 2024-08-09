26-year-old now more likely to leave Leeds than Gnonto

It has been a summer of uncertainty at Leeds United with a number of their players leaving the club.

After the Whites failed to win promotion to the Premier League, their players were linked with a move away from the club.

Archie Gray has left to join Tottenham and Crysencio Summerville has been signed by West Ham United.

Two of their key players have left the club and there could be more departures before the end of the transfer window.

Everton have shown interest in securing the services of Wilfried Gnonto but Leeds have stayed firm and rejected the approach from the Toffees.

However, according to journalist Graeme Bailey, there is another player who is more likely to leave the club than Gnonto.

In conversation with LeedsUnited.News, he said:

“It’s a bit similar to Gnonto, but I think Wober is more likely to go. I think Farke has said that, there is always a chance that Wober could leave. If he thought he was definitely staying, he is probably starting.

“He is a brilliant player, him in the Championship would be outstanding. It is one of those where if he stays, wonderful. I think he is more likely to go, though, from what I am hearing. But Leeds aren’t going to let him go for nothing.”

Leeds will come up against Portsmouth in their season opener at the weekend and they head into the new season with uncertainty over the future of some of their players.

Daniel Farke would be hoping that the transfer window shuts down soon so that he can focus on the football and leave the transfer stuff behind.