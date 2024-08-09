Alan Hutton tells £100k-a-week Villa player to leave the club

Former Aston Villa player Alan Hutton believes that one of Lucas Digne or Alex Moreno has to leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Both the players are expected to get less playing time in the upcoming season as Unai Emery has added a number of new players to his squad.

The West Midlands club will play in the Champions League next season and that has made Emery target new signings.

Digne has been linked with a move to Galatasaray but nothing has been finalised yet.

In the left-back position, Villa are blessed with several options and Hutton believes it is time for one of them to leave the club.

Since Ian Maatsen will now be the club’s first choice left-back, there is no point in Villa having three left-backs at the club.

Hutton told Villa News:

“Either or at this moment of time.

“I know Galatasaray have been interested and he kind of fought back against it and said that he wouldn’t be leaving.

“If there aren’t any suitors at this moment in time, it is probably best for someone, either Moreno or him to go out on loan because you don’t need three left-backs.

More Stories / Latest News Man United linked star could face prison if found guilty after investigation West Ham starter on verge of leaving to join serial league winners Liverpool line up move to sign 28-year-old Palace man



“I understand that last year, even though I sometimes find it a bit strange, Unai Emery rotated the fullbacks quite often even in-game and he must have been looking for something different, but I don’t think you need three.

“They’ve paid a lot of money for Maatsen to come in and I think he probably will be the starter with someone else, probably Moreno, backing him up.

“So one has to leave, we’ll see how it pans out but whether it’s a loan or permanent it needs to happen for one of them.”

Hutton is making sense with his assessment as Emery’s team does not need three players in the same position.

One of Digne or Moreno will not be getting enough playing time and there is no point in having options on the bench that will not be used.