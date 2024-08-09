“Arsenal have withdrawn” – Mikel Arteta decides not to pursue attacking target

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is eyeing key additions to the squad as he prepares for the new season to challenge Manchester City again for the league title.

The Gunners have finished in second place in the last two seasons but Arteta would be hoping to change that this season.

Arsenal have strengthened their squad with the permanent signing of goalkeeper David Raya and the arrival of defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The North Londoners have been linked with a move for a striker as well and it is highly expected that they would sign one to bolster their attacking options.

One name has been consistently linked with the Gunners and that is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

However, according to the latest update provided by journalist Ciro Troise on Radio Capri, as relayed by Calcio Napoli, Arsenal have withdrawn from the race to sign Osimhen.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a move for Osimhen and the player is keen to leave Napoli this summer for a new challenge.

He will not be moving to the Emirates Stadium though as the Gunners have changed their plans.

Troise has provided an update on Arsenal’s interest in the Nigerian attacker, who is expected to leave the Italian club this summer.

“Osimhen? Nothing has changed,” he is quoted as saying.

“He reappears every now and then, but the situation is always the same: PSG doesn’t go beyond €70m and hasn’t sold Kolo Muani yet. While Chelsea and Arsenal have withdrawn.”

This is a concerning update for the striker who is desperate to leave the Serie A club.

All the doors are closing for him and only three weeks are left in the transfer window to shut down.

Chelsea have managed to sign Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid while the Gunners have still not signed anyone yet, they are moving in another direction.

Arsenal are still expected to sign a new attacker

It is widely believed that a prolific attacker would make Arsenal the Premier League winners and Osimhen fits the bill.

The Nigerian is ruthless in front of goal and can score with both feet as well as his head.

It remains to be seen who the Gunners will target now as Arteta is determined to add more players to his squad.