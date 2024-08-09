Aston Villa keen on signing Liverpool star Jurgen Klopp called “absolutely exceptional”

Aston Villa are interested in signing Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer after the player’s future has become uncertain at Anfield, according to The Telegraph.

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa have been active in the transfer market this summer, which is completely the opposite of what Liverpool have done under new manager Arne Slot.

The West Midlands club have strengthened their defense, midfield and attack as the Spanish manager prepares his team to play in the Champions League next season.

They have signed a number of new players but their prominent additions have been midfielder Amadou Onana and left-back Ian Maatsen.

Another big name could join the club now as Villa are eyeing a move for Gomez to replace Diego Carlos, who has been linked with a move to Fulham.

If the defender leaves, Villa will need to sign a replacement and Gomez is the player they are eyeing.

The English defender has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer. He was being made part of the deal to bring Anthony Gordon to Liverpool but that move did not materialise.

He is open for a new challenge away from Liverpool after serving the club well during his time there.

Gomez has played as a left-back and a right-back along with his natural position of centre-back.

Joe Gomez would be a brilliant signing for Aston Villa

His versatility has helped the club during a number of injury crisis under manager Jurgen Klopp, who once called the defender “absolutely exceptional”, as reported by the Daily Mail.

His experience and quality would be a fine addition for Villa and someone who has already played Champions League football, unlike most of Villa’s players, his expertise would be valuable.

Having represented the Reds for almost a decade, Gomez feels it is the right time for a move away from the club and start a new chapter in his career.