Aston Villa have agreed a deal to sign England under-17 international Mason Cotcher from Sunderland according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a busy summer at Villa Park with a number of new signings coming through the door as the club look to strengthen their squad ahead of Champions League football next season.

The likes of Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Ross Barkey and Jaden Philogene have all come in whilst club record signing Moussa Diaby has departed for Saudi side Al-Ittihad.

Aston Villa close in on Mason Cotcher signing

It’s not all about the first team at Villa and they are also looking to strengthen their academy and make signings for the future.

Romano has reported that they have agreed a deal with Sunderland for 17-year-old striker Cotcher who will sign a contract at Villa Park until 2027.

He took to X.com and said:

“Understand Aston Villa have now agreed on deal to sign England U17 striker Mason Cotcher from Sunderland. Contract until June 2027 to be signed today at #AVFC.”

Sunderland will be compensated when Cotcher signs his first professional contract because of their role in his development.

Cotcher, who has two caps for England’s under-17s made six appearances in the under-18 Premier League last season, scoring three goals, whilst he also made one appearance in the Premier League 2.

In total the 17-year-old has made 27 appearances for Sunderland under-18s, scoring nine goals, and he’s also featured in the youth teams at Manchester United, Arsenal and Leeds.

Villa lost Omari Kellyman from their academy earlier this summer with the 18-year-old joining Chelsea in a deal worth £19m.

It remains to be seen if Unai Emery’s side will do any further business in the window, and they one final pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday before they kick of their campaign away at West Ham on August 17th.