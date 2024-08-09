Chelsea ace won’t be bullied by the club and “will take his time” to decide next career step

Transfer business at Chelsea has been as brisk as ever under Todd Boehly’s watch, with a number of deals being done over the past days.

Conor Gallagher has sealed a move to Atletico Madrid, Mike Penders has signed for the Blues and will join them in 12 months time, whilst Estevao Willian, Marc Guiu and Filip Jorgensen are others to have been secured this summer.

In order to balance the books for the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), there still need to be outgoings at Stamford Bridge, and one of those is expected to be Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea ace won’t be rushed into quick decision

The defender, like his former captain, Gallagher, is understood to want to stay at Chelsea, but the need to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play is seeing the Blues ease players out of the exit door.

The 25-year-old centre-back doesn’t appear to be in any mood to play their game, however.

“On Trevoh Chalobah’s situation, Crystal Palace are interested but it’s the same with clubs from abroad,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Chalobah will take his time to decide what will be the best opportunity for him.

“What I’m told too is that Crystal Palace also have Lacroix on their shortlist, a player that’s really appreciated by Glasner.

“So, a decision will be made once Marc Guehi’s future is clarified as talks with Newcastle are still ongoing, not done yet.”

News that the Eagles appear to have entered the race might surprise the likes of West Ham who were also believed to be interested in Chalobah.

It’s clear that the player won’t be short of suitors, so it’s only right that he does his own due diligence before making the decision that is best for him.

Chalobah not caving into the pressure and cajoling from inside the four walls at Cobham or Stamford Bridge is also refreshing indeed.