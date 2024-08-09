Chelsea and Aston Villa are interested in acquiring the services of Fulham star Andreas Pereira.

The Brazilian international has revived himself since joining the Cottagers from Manchester United back in 2022 in a deal worth around £10 million. He has established himself as one of the mainstays in the Fulham first-team and multiple top clubs are keen on securing his services on the back of his consistent performances.

According to a report from GIVEMESPORT, Chelsea and Aston Villa are both keen on signing Andreas Pereira before the end of the transfer window. The Blues do have a lot of quality in their squad but they lack experienced campaigners and the 28-year-old’s arrival could help the youngsters around him.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery’s Villa are gearing up to feature in the Champions League, they have already made quite a few changes to their squad and are looking to make a few more just in time for the new season. The Spanish manager seeks more quality in the final third and Pereira seems to be a perfect fit for his system.

Andreas Pereira will cost £25 million

With just two years left on his deal at the West London club, interested clubs are looking to strike a deal for a cut-price fee. But, Marco Silva is determined to have him in his squad for the 2024/25 season. With João Palhinha and Tosin Adarabioyo no longer at the club, Silva doesn’t want to lose out on another of his stars.

The Cottagers are all set to increase their asking price to over £25 million if an interested club does end up making a formal approach before the end of the transfer window. With 20% of his future sale promised to United, only a significant fee could help Chelsea and Villa prise him away from Craven Cottage.