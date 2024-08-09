Chelsea and others need to stop players from being “pimped out” – Collymore

This summer has again seen a high number of transfers from various clubs including Chelsea, and perhaps the most contentious was Conor Gallagher’s switch to Atletico Madrid.

The Blues captain appeared keen to stay at Stamford Bridge, but in order to stay within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), he was eased out of West London.

A similar situation appears to be manifesting itself currently with Trevoh Chalobah but Chelsea are by no means alone, and that’s riled former professional turned outspoken broadcaster, Stan Collymore.

Chelsea and others must stop pimping out players

“We need to have the conversation about when a player is being signed by a club, he needs to understand where he can buy a house, school his kids and have a home base to settle into,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“He shouldn’t be pimped out here, there and everywhere, just to be a great example of Profit and Sustainability rules in action.

“Conor Gallagher is another one. Four loans in three years before settling down at Chelsea, only to then be pushed out the door by Todd Boehly.

“It kills younger players to keep going out on loan and it basically leaves them like a ship that never docks. They’re constantly out and about and never find a home.

“Perhaps Gallagher will do that now at Atletico Madrid – find what it’s like to go and play for a club, anchor down and become a club legend – but he wanted to be ‘the man’ at Chelsea.”

There is, perhaps, an argument that in bringing in PSR, the Premier League’s tightening up has left some clubs that had significantly overspent previously, up the creek without a paddle.

It appears to be a constant battle for some to stay within Financial Fair Play guidelines, and whilst it’s good business practice, in the interim, players are suffering by being used as pawns in the FFP game.

What that also does is stop any club that’s on the FFP precipice from getting any sort of continuity in terms of first-team staffing – and that can’t be good for business.