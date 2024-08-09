Chelsea secure €20 million transfer agreement as player pens long-term deal

Chelsea have struck a deal worth €20 million to sign Belgian goalkeeping sensation Mike Penders from KRC Genk.

The London club’s new project has been focused on scouting the best young players from across the globe and adding them to their squad. While overspending has caused them a few problems, they are still focused on signing young players with huge potential.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Chelsea have stuck a deal with KRC Genk for the services of Mike Penders. The Blues consider him to be an exceptional talent and they do not want to miss out on him at any cost. Despite having six goalkeepers in their squad, the Premier League giants have agreed a deal to sign another one.

Penders joined Genk’s youth setup back in 2018, he has come up the ranks at some pace and was promoted to their first team last summer. While he didn’t feature for their first team last season, the teenager has started the 2024/25 season as the first choice in goal. He has featured in both their league games and also has a clean sheet to his name. The 19-year-old’s impressive performances on his way to the first-team had put him on the radar of Chelsea who have now struck a deal to sign him.

The Blues have agreed to pay €20 million to sign the Genk goalkeeper and have also promised a sell-on clause on the Belgian club. The teenage goalkeeping sensation has signed a long-term contract as a Chelsea player but he won’t be moving to the Stamford Bridge this summer. He will continue at Genk on a season-long loan before joining the Blues next summer. Staying at his childhood club for another season will help him gain much-needed first-team experience before moving to a much bigger stage.