Euro giants involved in negotiations to sign Arsenal star, player is keen on the move

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

French giants Marseille, who are managed by former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, are interested in signing the English attacker.

After finding it difficult to come to an agreement to sign the Arsenal attacker earlier, they have reignited interest in the player and have made a bid for the striker.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Marseille have submitted a fresh bid to the sign the Premier League attacker.

The player is keen on a move away from Arsenal to join the Ligue 1 club this summer and negotiations have started between the two clubs.

🚨🔵⚪️ Understand Olympique Marseille have sent new bid to Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah! Negotiations restart and Nketiah remains keen on the move to OM, attracted by the project. OM happy to return in talks but they’d only advance at their conditions. pic.twitter.com/4uIqsl68mi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2024

Nketiah has seen limited playing time at the Emirates Stadium as the striker is behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order.

Mikel Arteta has shown little faith in Nketiah and due to his limited opportunities at Arsenal, he is looking for a move away from the club and Marseille offer him an attractive opportunity.

Marseille have been active in the summer transfer window. They have already added Mason Greenwood to their squad and now they are targeting a move for Nketiah to bolster their attack ahead of the new season.

Arsenal would have to replace Nketiah with a new signing

Nketiah has scored 38 goals in 168 appearances for Arsenal and he has been a useful option from the bench.

The Gunners are set to move for a new striker and selling Nketiah would make space in their squad as well as generate funds.

Should the English attacker leave the club to join Marseille, the Gunners would have to step into the market again to sign his replacement.