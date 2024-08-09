“One to watch” – Fabrizio Romano advances important Man United update that could split fan base

There’s only a week to go before Man United begin their 2024/25 Premier League campaign against Fulham.

The Red Devils will open proceedings in the English top-flight with their Friday night fixture against the Cottagers, and Erik ten Hag will be hoping that he can count on the vast majority of his first-team for the encounter.

Ahead of this weekend’s Community Shield against Man City, it’s understood that the likes of Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all doubtful for the fixture.

Man United ace’s future still open

With Leny Yoro out for the foreseeable future too, once again United will have a patchwork defence, something that ten Hag struggled with in the previous campaign.

A potential double swoop for Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich can’t come soon enough.

Away from United’s defensive troubles, there could still be business to be done elsewhere in the squad.

Although things have settled down significantly for him, Jadon Sancho could still be on the move.

“He is 100 percent part of the Man United team, but in case of a formal proposal in the next three weeks, there could still be movement for Jadon Sancho,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Man United could be open to doing business and the player could also be open to the move, so it all depends on the proposals.

“Now, everything is okay, but PSG and others have been making contact with Sancho’s agents.

“Still no bid but the situation is one to watch until the end of the window.”

Nothing from Man United’s point of view would suggest that there have been any ongoing issues between player and club, and he could prove to be an asset for ten Hag if no acceptable offers are forthcoming.

Reading between the lines, however, advancing news that Sancho is open to a move would suggest that the club are still looking to offload him.

United’s long-suffering fan base are likely to be split down the middle as to whether they want him to stay or not, given what happened during last season.