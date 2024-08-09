Fulham looking to raid Aston Villa for 31-year-old first-team star

Fulham are in advanced talks to sign Aston Villa defensive mainstay Diego Carlos this summer.

Fulham will be eager to improve on the 13th-place finish from last season. They will be keen on finishing inside the top half of the table and Marco Silva is trying to ensure he has all the pieces needed to get the job done. The Cottagers have already made some significant additions to their ranks but they are still looking to add more quality at the back.

According to a report from Sky via Fichajes, Fulham are looking to raid Aston Villa for the services of Diego Carlos. The Cottagers want to further strengthen their backline and they feel the former Sevilla star could help their cause. He has done a decent job for Villa at the back and won’t take long to adjust to life at Craven Cottage.

Diego Carlos would be a quality addition

Carlos made a name for himself at Sevilla before joining Unai Emery’s Villa in the summer of 2022. He had a horror debut campaign because of a serious injury but the Brazilian defender did manage to bounce back with impressive performances last season as he was involved in 38 outings. While he hasn’t been as consistent as he was during his time in Spain and still has two years left on his deal, Fulham are looking to prise him away from their rival English club.

They are already in advanced talks to sign the 31-year-old centre-back. While the Cottagers have already added Jorge Cuenca to their squad, they need a more experienced campaigner to help them deal with the absence of Tosin Adarabioyo who left the club upon expiry of his contract. Carlos has been linked with a return to Spain but it looks like he could be switching clubs within the Premier League.