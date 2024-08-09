Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling is among the options being considered by Juventus as they look to sign a winger according to reports in Italy.

Sterling arrived at Stamford Bridge from Manchester City in a deal worth £50m in 2022 and despite some glimpses of quality his time at the club has been disappointing.

The 29-year-old’s wages are believed to be in excess of £300,000 and he has three years reaming on his deal in west London.

Juventus consider move for Sterling

The Blues have agreed a deal to sign Wolves winger Pedro Neto for £51.4m which could push Sterling down the pecking order.

In an ideal world it would it’s likely that Chelsea would want to get Sterling’s wages off their books and reinvest them elsewhere.

There haven’t been many suitors for Sterling and he reportedly turned down an approach from Saudi Arabia last summer.

However, Italian outlet Di Marzio have reported that Juventus are interested in Sterling and he’s among the options they are considering for a new winger.

The report adds that the Italian giants are eyeing a loan deal and are also interested in Porto’s Francisco Conceicao and Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho.

Juventus are reportedly gathering information to understand the conditions of a potential deal and if it would be possible.

Sterling, who was booed by Chelsea fans at times last season scored eight goals and provided four assists in 31 Premier League games.

With the imminent arrival of Neto, Sterling will be competing for minutes with the Portuguese as well as the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Sterling has shown glimpses in pre-season under Maresca, but he’s still inconsistent and lacks end product which is the case for a number of Chelsea’s attackers.

It would be interesting to see what the Blues decide to do were a serious offer to come in and reports have always suggested that Sterling is very happy with life in London.