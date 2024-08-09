Leeds agree personal terms to sign Premier League winger

Leeds United kick off their Championship season on Saturday against Portsmouth at Elland Road, shorn of a number of the players that took them all the way to the Play-Off final.

With three weeks left until the transfer window closes for business, there’s every chance that a handful more will bid the club farewell too.

Daniel Farke will be hoping that the all whites can go one better, even if they can’t call upon the likes of Crysencio Summerville, who recently joined West Ham.

They have at least agreed terms with a winger who could be considered his replacement, however.

According to Sky Sports, they aren’t favourites for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace but are still in the running.

Sheffield United are credited with being in pole position to sign the player on loan, and Hull have also agreed terms for him, though Leeds shouldn’t feel as if the game is already up because you never say never in football.

