Leicester given green light to complete the signing of Tottenham midfielder

Leicester City have a big decision to make in the summer transfer window.

The Foxes were off to a disappointing start to the summer after winning the Championship title at the end of last season as manager Enzo Maresca left the club to take over the Chelsea job and soon key player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall followed the manager to Stamford Bridge.

Dewsbury-Hall was the club’s best player last season and his numbers prove that.

The English midfielder scored 12 goals and assisted 14 in the Championship last season, guiding the Foxes back to the Premier League.

Now they are looking to find a replacement for the midfielder and according to The Telegraph, they have identified Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp as their target.

The Tottenham midfielder is also being chased by Southampton and Ipswich which will make it difficult for the Foxes to sign the player.

The midfielder is looking for a move away from Tottenham as he is keen to play more and playing time at Spurs has been limited for him.

He is interested in starting a new chapter in his career and the Foxes are waiting in line to make a move for him.

They see him as the player who could fill the void left by the departure of Dewsbury-Hall.

Leicester need a midfield addition this summer and Harry Winks, who played with Skipp at Tottenham, can play a role in convincing the player to join the club.