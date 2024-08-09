Leicester City are working on a shock deal to sign Wilfried Zaha on a season long loan from Galatasaray according to The Athletic.

Zaha left Crystal Palace on a free transfer last summer and joined Turkish side Galatasaray despite having offers from Saudi Arabia and Italy.

The 31-year-old scored ten league goals in 30 appearances as Galatasaray won the Turkish league, but it appears he could be on the move after just one season.

Leicester working on deal for Zaha

In a surprising turn of events The Athletic have reported that newly promoted Leicester are working on a deal to bring the Ivory Coast international back to the Premier League.

The report adds that Zaha was left out of the squad to face Hatayspor on Friday as the winger is in negotiations over a return to the Premier League.

If the Foxes can pull this deal off the Ivorian will become the club’s fifth summer signing and third attacking reinforcement after Bobby De Cordova Reid and Abdul Fatawu.

The Athletic add that Zaha’s former club Palace had also looked into the possibility of resigning him and have held talks with the Turkish champions.

If Palace were to complete a deal for Zaha it would be the winger’s third spell at Selhurst Park and he’s scored 90 goals and provided 62 assists in 458 games for the Eagles.

Zaha still has plenty to offer and he’s got that Premier League experience which would be vital to a team like Leicester as they aim to beat the drop, whilst a return to Palace would certainly provide a huge boost to the fans and give the club another option in attack following the departure of Michael Olise.

Leicester conclude their pre-season preparations against Lens on Saturday before they host Tottenham in their first game of the season on August 19th.

Palace meanwhile play French side Nantes on Sunday before they travel to Brentford for their opening game of the season on August 18th.