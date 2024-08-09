Liverpool to compete with Tottenham for 22-year-old South American defender

Liverpool are all set to battle Tottenham in the race for the services of Piero Hincapié.

The Bayer Leverkusen defensive star’s future has become a big talking point as he seems keen on leaving the German club to try a different challenge elsewhere. He wants to take a step forward in his career and play for a bigger club and there is no shortage of interest in the Ecuadorian international’s services.

According to Florian Plettenberg via Fichajes, Liverpool and Tottenham are both keen on signing Piero Hincapié before the end of the transfer window. With three years still left on his deal, Leverkusen are in a very comfortable position but with the player keen on leaving, the English clubs surely have an opportunity to sign him.

Hincapie made the move to Germany in the summer of 2021 and he hasn’t looked back since. Leverkusen were a dominant force last season as they won the Bundesliga undefeated and the 22-year-old centre-back surely played his part as he was involved in 26 league games. While he prefers playing in the heart of the defence, he can even feature on the left flank something that will surely help Tottenham as well as Liverpool.

Piero Hincapie would be a quality addition

The North London club already have quite a few top-quality defensive options in their squad. But, Ange Postecoglou is still unsatisfied and wants more competition for a place in the starting XI. He feels Hincapie will perfectly complement his defence and he could challenge the likes of Micky van de Ven and Radu Dragusin to be the first choice alongside Cristian Romero.

While Spurs are keen on signing the 22-year-old, they will face competition from Liverpool who are also looking to strengthen the backline before the end of the window. The Reds are yet to sign a replacement for Joel Matip who has left the club upon the expiry of his contract. Arne Slot is keen on having more quality at the back and he feels Hincapie will add a lot of strength to a backline that already has Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté and the young Jarell Quansah.