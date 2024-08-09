Liverpool make decision on the future of 18-year-old amid extensive transfer interest

Liverpool are ready to send talented young attacker Ben Doak out on loan to a fellow Premier League club.

The Merseyside club are yet to make a signing this summer. While they are working on a deal to bring Martin Zubimendi to the club, the Reds are also looking to send a few of their youngster out on loan to ensure they get enough first-team action elsewhere. According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool have decided to send Ben Doak out on a season-long loan amidst interest from fellow Premier League clubs.

The 18-year-old winger came up the ranks at Celtic and made quite a name for himself on his way up. His impressive rise put him on the radar of Liverpool who forked out £600,000 to bring the teenage sensation to the Premier League. He started with their Under-18 team before getting promoted to the first team last summer.

Unfortunately, Doak was only involved in five first-team matches last season as he struggled with a meniscus tear. While he is back fit and has been doing great in the pre-season, Arne Slot can’t guarantee him enough first-team minutes. He already has a start-studded attack and providing the 18-year-old with enough opportunities will be difficult. As a result, the Reds have decided to send him out on a season-long loan.

Ben Doak has a bright future

The Scottish youth international is quite highly rated by people at the Merseyside club and they want to ensure he gets enough minutes next season to continue his development. They are looking to loan him out to a fellow Premier League club and there is interest in him from the likes of Brentford, Leicester City, and Southampton. All three clubs are looking for more firepower and they feel the teenage sensation could add the much-needed depth to their attacks. A move away from Anfield could be a great opportunity for Doak to gain experience and showcase his abilities to the world.