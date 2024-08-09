Liverpool make bold enquiry for highly sought-after Premier League midfielder as late-window drama looms

Liverpool have reportedly made an enquiry about Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, as they look to strengthen their squad further before the transfer window closes.

According to the latest report from GiveMeSport, Liverpool could make a stunning move for the highly-rated Brazilian midfielder after they have secured the signing of Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

The report suggests that despite Guimaraes expressing his happiness at Newcastle, those close to the player have not ruled out the possibility of a late-window drama.

A move for Bruno is not going to be easy for Liverpool

Signing Bruno Guimaraes would require a significant investment from Liverpool. He had a £100m release clause which recently expired, which means the Reds will have to negotiate a fee with the Magpies.

The Reds also face stiff competition from Arsenal and Manchester City, both of whom have shown keen interest in the 26-year-old midfielder.

In fact, it was reported last week that the Gunners are willing to make a player-plus-cash offer for the midfielder, adding Aaron Ramsdale as part of the deal.

Bruno Guimaraes to Liverpool?
Liverpool have not given up on Anthony Gordon

Bruno is not the only Newcastle player on Liverpool’s radar. The Reds have also been linked with a move for winger Anthony Gordon.

Earlier in the transfer window, the Merseyside club and the Magpies reportedly came close to agreeing on a deal that would have seen Gordon move to Anfield for £75 million, with Joe Gomez heading to St. James Park for £45 million.

However, Newcastle ultimately pulled out of the deal after successfully selling Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh instead.

Despite the initial setback, the report suggests that Liverpool’s interest in Gordon remains strong, and they could revisit the move later in the window.

 

