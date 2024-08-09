Liverpool line up move to sign 28-year-old Palace man

It’s been relatively quiet on the transfer front for Liverpool this summer, but that could potentially be as a result of Arne Slot taking a look around his squad before deciding which areas need to be improved.

The Dutchman has now had a few weeks to get to grips with what he already has in situ, and it would appear that he’s still not happy with his central defensive options.

At times during the 2023/24 season, the Reds were found wanting defensively, and with Joachim Andersen producing a powerhouse performance for Crystal Palace at Anfield in their 1-0 win over Liverpool, it’s no wonder that Slot is considering the giant Dane as the potential successor to Virgil van Dijk.

Brazilian outlet, Trivela, also note that a swap deal between Andersen and Joe Gomez may be something that suits all parties.

Given that Slot won’t want any defensive upheaval in the first few games of his first season in the English top-flight, the quicker any deal can be agreed, the better.