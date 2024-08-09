Liverpool line up move to sign 28-year-old Palace man

Crystal Palace FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

It’s been relatively quiet on the transfer front for Liverpool this summer, but that could potentially be as a result of Arne Slot taking a look around his squad before deciding which areas need to be improved.

The Dutchman has now had a few weeks to get to grips with what he already has in situ, and it would appear that he’s still not happy with his central defensive options.

At times during the 2023/24 season, the Reds were found wanting defensively, and with Joachim Andersen producing a powerhouse performance for Crystal Palace at Anfield in their 1-0 win over Liverpool, it’s no wonder that Slot is considering the giant Dane as the potential successor to Virgil van Dijk.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Injury’ to super defender hints that he is close to joining West Ham
Leeds agree personal terms to sign Premier League winger
Premier League legend reveals why transfer windows are “anxiety inducing” for players

Brazilian outlet, Trivela, also note that a swap deal between Andersen and Joe Gomez may be something that suits all parties.

Given that Slot won’t want any defensive upheaval in the first few games of his first season in the English top-flight, the quicker any deal can be agreed, the better.

More Stories Arne Slot Joachim Andersen Oliver Glasner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.