Report: Liverpool push to hijack Manchester United’s defender deal

Liverpool are reportedly looking to hijack the transfer deal for Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, amid ongoing negotiations between the Dutchman and Manchester United.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have expressed their interest in Matthijs de Ligt, viewing him as the ideal partner for club captain Virgil van Dijk in their central defence.

New manager Arne Slot is said to be particularly keen on bolstering his defensive options with the talented Dutch international.

Manchester United have been in advanced talks to secure de Ligt’s signature throughout the summer.

However, they have yet to reach an agreement with Bayern Munich over the transfer fee.

Matthijs de Ligt is said to be keen on a move to Manchester United. It has been recently reported that the player has already told his close friends that he has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

Despite de Ligt reportedly being eager to move to Old Trafford, the Red Devils have struggled to finalise the deal.

Could De Ligt’s hit-and-run case impact the move?

De Ligt’s future has become even more uncertain following his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident near Bayern Munich’s training ground on Wednesday morning.

If he is found guilty, he could reportedly face prison time, adding a layer of complexity to his transfer saga. The impact of this incident on his potential move to England remains to be seen.