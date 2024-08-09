Liverpool target turns down Anfield move, Arne Slot’s transfer misery continues

Liverpool have been quiet in the summer transfer window but as the Premier League season edges closer, they are making moves to strengthen their squad.

Even though Arne Slot has not made any new signings at the club since succeeding Jurgen Klopp, he is expected to make additions to the squad before the end of the transfer window.

The Reds are making their moves as their widely reported interest in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has shown that they are keen on adding a new midfielder to their squad.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool were interested in signing Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier but the player has turned down a move to Anfield as he is interested in staying in Germany.

Beier has decided to continue his career in the Bundesliga for the time being and made up his mind on playing for Borussia Dortmund.

The player is already in talks with the Champions League finalists and soon, the club will start dealing with Hoffenheim to sign the 21-year-old attacker.

🚨⚫️🟡 FC Liverpool have never lost their focus on Maximilian Beier. There were talks in recent days and weeks! #LFC … but we‘ve been told again today: Beier has clearly decided to join Borussia Dortmund over all other options ✔️ Process ongoing to reach the total agreement… pic.twitter.com/nLpbK2X8Oa — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 7, 2024

As per the journalist, the Reds were involved in talks with the player but he has rejected the opportunity to play for them and decided to join Borussia Dortmund instead.

Liverpool have been unlucky in the transfer market

It is a major blow for the Merseyside club and their transfer hopes as they are still waiting for their first summer signing.

The fans have been disappointed with how the club have acted in the transfer window this summer as they have seen all their rivals strengthen their squad with new signings.

A team that finished third in the league last season and looked clueless in attack and defense in the latter stages of the season needs new signings but they have to act swiftly now as just three weeks are left in the transfer window to close.