Man City’s most important player “creating excitement” at Spanish giants – Sources

There’s just one week to go before Man City get the chance to defend their Premier League title once more.

It’s a foregone conclusion that Pep Guardiola will once again stop at nothing to ensure that his team are at the races from the first whistle of the first match in 2024/25.

That kind of relentless pursuit of perfection is arguably the key to the Cityzen’s unbelievable success over the past few years.

Man City ace could move to Real Madrid

The Catalan coach is very demanding of his players but also of himself, and if things can be improved even just a tiny bit, they will be.

One player that is instrumental in how Man City play the game is Rodri Hernandez, a pivot in Guardiola’s own image.

Much more physical and stronger than his manager was in his heyday, if Rodri plays well then so do City.

However, trouble could be brewing for the Premier League champions.

That’s because the midfielder is on Real Madrid’s list of potential candidates for the future according to CaughtOffside sources, and he has attracted Los Blancos attention with his outstanding performances in recent seasons.

With Toni Kroos leaving Real Madrid, it’s said that Rodri could take on a role at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2025, joining the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vini Jr. et al.

If Pep Guardiola leaves at the end of the season the exit door will open for Rodri even though his contract with Man City has been extended until June 30, 2027, putting the club in an advantageous position.

Dani Carvajal’s recent mention of Rodri’s possible signing for Los Blancos is also creating excitement in this regard.

Rodri’s future is still uncertain of course, but if Guardiola moves on his transfer to Real Madrid could come closer.

The Spanish giants expect to make another big signing in 2025, but the situation could change should Carlo Ancelotti also leave his managerial post.