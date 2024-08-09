Manchester United target Matthijs de Ligt could face prison time if found guilty in a hit-and-run case.

De Ligt’s future has been a big talking point since the start of the transfer window. The Dutch international is not a part of Bayern Munich’s plans moving ahead and they are ready to sanction his departure. Meanwhile, Manchester United have been working hard to sign him. The Red Devils want to reinforce their backline and he is a top target for Erik ten Hag’s team.

While his future is yet to be resolved, De Ligt now finds himself in a difficult position following a hit-and-run incident near Bayern Munich’s Sabener Strasse training ground. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Manchester United linked star could face prison if he is found guilty. The police are looking into the incident that took place on Wednesday morning.

While leaving Bayern’s training ground, De Ligt reportedly rammed a parked car before he simply drove away as if nothing had happened. It is claimed that witnesses recognised that it was the former Ajax skipper and they ended up informing the police who are now investigating the matter. His £63,000 Audi Q8 e-tron was towed away from the scene and impounded.

Things could get complicated depending on how the investigations pan out and it might also have a big impact on a potential move to Manchester United. The Dutch international is surplus to requirements at Bayern and the Red Devils have been trying to strike a deal for his services for some time now.

While the player has already given his green light, United and Bayern are not on the same page yet. De Ligt is currently being investigated and if he is found guilty he could face prison time, as a result, it will be interesting to see how it affects his potential move to Old Trafford.