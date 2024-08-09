Man United consider move for Premier League defender after Leny Yoro injury

Manchester United’s new signing Leny Yoro has been ruled out for three months after an injury he suffered in the preseason.

Yoro joined the club in a big money move after Man United beat Real Madrid to his signature but the excitement around the transfer did not last long as the defender suffered an injury in the preseason match against Arsenal.

He is set to be out for three months now and the Red Devils are looking at their options in the market.

After not making progress in their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, Man United have changed their plans.

According to The Sun, Man United are planning a fresh bid for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Red Devils have already seen two bids get rejected for the English centre-back but now they are hoping to get lucky the third time.

As per BBC, the Toffees have rejected two bids for Branthwaite from Man United, the first one was in the region of £35m and the second one was £45m.

However, Man United want to make another move to sign the young defender as they will have to deal with Yoro’s absence for a long time.

Everton want £70m for the 21-year-old defender and Man United are unwilling to pay that amount.

Jarrad Branthwaite would be the perfect signing for Man United

With Yoro getting injured and the Red Devils getting desperate, that could change but it still remains to be seen how much they are willing to offer for the English centre-back.

Branthwaite showed last season why he is one of the best players in his position in the league.

He showed his leadership quality last season when Everton were going through a major crisis and helped the club avoid relegation.

The Everton defender has shown maturity beyond his age and his experience in the Premier League, even if it is not much, would help Erik ten Hag and his team to solve their defensive issues.