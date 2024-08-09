Man United struggle to offload players as disappointing duo is set to stay

Manchester United have not done anything wrong in this summer transfer window.

They have acted smartly after a long time having competent people in the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

They have signed a striker in Joshua Zirkzee and a defender in Leny Yoro while they have offloaded players like Mason Greenwood and Donny van de Beek.

The Red Devils have managed to get rid of Raphael Varane’s and Anthony Martial’s wages, adding more financial stability to the club.

However, they have struggled to offload some of the players who looked certain to leave the club at one stage.

According to GiveMeSport, Harry Maguire and Christian Eriksen, who the club wanted to get rid of, are set to stay at Old Trafford.

Maguire was a key player for the Red Devils last season, helping the club during their injury crisis.

But with the club signing Yoro this summer and possibly another defender coming in soon, they wanted to sell Maguire but it looks like he is set to stay at the club now.

The club have faced a similar situation with Eriksen, who is surplus to requirements at the club and has stated his disappointment for not being given enough playing time.

He is far down the pecking order and a starting spot for the midfielder looks highly unlikely at this stage or moving forward.

The Premier League giants are targeting a move for a new midfielder this summer and that would be bad news for the Denmark international.

Man United have struggled to sell players this summer

United have failed to find buyers for some of their players and that has affected some of their transfer business.

They were hoping to generate funds from sales, particularly by selling Casemiro to Saudi Arabia, but nothing has materialised on that front.

Same can be said about Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who are both not in the future plans of the club but still the club have struggled to offload them.

With around three weeks left in the transfer window to shut down, United will be busy to cash in on some of the players mentioned above.