Newcastle less than £5m away from completing ‘best deal of summer’

Newcastle United are just £5m away from making one of the best signings of the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are seriously interested in signing Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer.

Talks are ongoing with Palace but a deal has not been reached yet, however, there is confidence that some agreement will be reached soon.

The Magpies want a new centre-back after already signing Lloyd Kelly in that position this summer.

Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen his defense after he lost two of his key defenders to long term injuries last season.

Newcastle are most likely set to break their transfer record if they complete the signing of Marc Guehi.

Their current record stands at £63million which they paid when they signed Alexander Isak.

Transfer expert Graeme Bailey has provided the latest update on the transfer saga.

While speaking to Geordie Boot Boys, Bailey said:

“Talks are continuing between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

More Stories / Latest News 26-year-old now more likely to leave Leeds than Gnonto Leicester given green light to complete the signing of Tottenham midfielder Alan Hutton tells £100k-a-week Villa player to leave the club



“Palace are still looking for a minimum of £70million, but we understand that Newcastle are wanting to pay around £65million, with add-ons. They are not quite there yet, but talks are continuing. There is cautious optimism of an agreement. Newcastle are hopeful – they seem pretty confident.

“It’s an expensive deal, but he’s an England international from a Premier League club. It is what it is, really.

“I think it will be a good signing if they can get a deal done.”

This would be a game changing signing for Newcastle as they would be getting a player who is one of the best in the league in his position.

His performances for Palace and England have shown his level and how great he can be in the near future.

Guehi can solve the defensive issues that the Magpies have faced as he would add depth and quality to the squad.