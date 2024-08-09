Crystal Palace must match Wilfried Zaha’s wages at Galatasaray if they are to complete a sensational loan deal according to reports.

Zaha left Palace on a free transfer last summer to join the Turkish outfit and went on to win the league with the club.

However, it appears after just one season in Turkey he could set for a shock return and a third spell at Selhurst Park.

Zaha to rejoin Palace on loan

According to The Evening Standard talks are ongoing between the two clubs over a possible loan deal and reports in Turkey have suggested the winger is available.

The report adds that if Palace are to complete the deal then they must match his current wages, which are thought to be in the region of £170,000 per week as Zaha expects to earn to the same amount of money.

Galatasaray reportedly want to receive a £9m loan fee to cover the Ivorian’s wages and if financial terms are agreed they are thought to be happy to let the winger leave.

Zaha rejected a club record £200,000 per week deal as Palace tried to convince him to stay at the end of the 2022/2023 campaign, but the 31-year-old decided to go to Turkey despite also having offers from Saudi Arabia and Italy.

The Ivory Coast international scored ten goals and provided five assists in 43 appearances in all competitions for the Turkish giants last season and is somewhat of a club legend at Palace having had two previous spells there.

The winger has played 458 games for the Eagles and scored 90 goals across his two spells at the club.

Palace have already added a winger in Ismaila Sarr this summer, but a loan move for Zaha could make sense and it’s one that will no doubt delight the fans and go some way to softening the blow of losing Michael Olise.