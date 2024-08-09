Pedro Neto has arrived in London and will undergo a medical on Saturday ahead of his move to Chelsea according to Fabrizio Romano.

It’s been a busy summer at Stamford Bridge and as well as a new manager the Blues have made a number of signings in an attempt to strengthen their squad and qualify for the Champions League.

Chelsea are reportedly in the market for a striker and a winger, and after agreeing a deal worth £35m with Atletico Madrid for striker Samu Omorodion they have moved quickly to secure another attacking signing.

Neto to have Chelsea medical on Saturday

In news which seemingly came out of nowhere it was reported on Friday that Chelsea had agreed a deal with Wolves to sign Portugal international Neto for €60m with a further €3m in add ons.

The Blues managed to keep the deal from the media until it was virtually done and it came as a surprise to many, not least Chelsea fans.

Romano has provided an update on Neto and reported the Portugal international is now in London and will undergo his medical on Saturday.

He took to X.com and said:

“Pedro Neto has arrived in London, medical tests booked on Saturday as new Chelsea player.

“Understand Neto will sign contract valid until June 2030 plus option for further season. #CFC believe he’s perfect to play on both wings, flexible and talented to add quality.”

Neto had been attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs including the likes of Tottenham and Arsenal, but he’s now closing in on a move to Chelsea.

Reports have suggested both Chelsea and Spurs had player plus cash deals rejected before Chelsea agreed a straight cash deal with Wolves.

Ben Jacobs has reported that the players Chelsea offered were Trevoh Chalobah and David Datro Fofana.

Neto is a top talent and at 24 years of age there’s plenty of room for improvement, although the one concern is his injury record which has seen him miss 102 games over the past four seasons.

The winger made 20 Premier League appearances last season, scoring two goals and providing nine assists and Chelsea’s biggest task will be keeping him fit.