Manchester City could be offered Champions League winner with 54 goals & 41 assists to replace Julian Alvarez

Manchester City could reportedly be handed an opportunity to sign Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, as the Premier League champions look to strengthen their attack.

With Julian Alvarez on the verge of completing an £82 million move to Atletico Madrid, Manchester City are actively searching for a replacement.

The latest report from GiveMeSport suggest that European giants Real Madrid are seriously considering offering Rodrygo to City as a potential replacement for Alvarez.

Rodrygo’s uncertain future at Real Madrid

Rodrygo has been a key player for Real Madrid since joining from Santos in 2019, making 216 appearances and contributing 54 goals and 41 assists.

However, his future at the club has become uncertain following the arrival of French superstar Kylian Mbappé.

The Brazilian forward, who has been a regular in the starting XI, will now face fierce competition for a spot in the starting lineup.

Despite the uncertainty, the report adds that Rodrygo is keen to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place in the team.

Manchester City’s transfer window so far

Manchester City have had a relatively quiet transfer window so far, with Savinho from Girona being their only notable signing.

However, with Alvarez’s impending departure, Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on two more signings, inlcuding another attacker to his squad before the transfer window closes.

City’s potential interest in Rodrygo could be a sign of their intent to bolster their attacking options as they aim to defend their Premier League title and challenge for the Champions League once again.