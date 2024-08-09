“Here we go” – Fabrizio Romano confirms big money Chelsea signing

Chelsea have managed to surprise fans yet again in the summer transfer window.

This time, the Blues have agreed a deal with Wolves worth €63million to sign their winger Pedro Neto, according to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano.

The Premier League giants have continued their spending spree this summer by signing the Portuguese winger.

Neto is a versatile player who can play on both the flanks or behind the striker, with the Wolves winger well known for his ability to take on players and his extreme pace to get out of tricky situations.

Neto has been consistently performing for Wolves for a long time and because of his fine displays, he had been linked with a move to Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham.

However, the Blues have won the race to sign him and they are going to pay €63million for him, including add-ons.

🚨🔵 Pedro Neto to Chelsea, here we go! Wolves accept bid worth €60m fixed fee plus €3m add-ons as almost matches initial price tag. Neto’s agent Mendes has agreed on personal terms with Chelsea. Medical tests booked for Pedro at #CFC with Wolves keen on Ajax’s Carlos Forbes. pic.twitter.com/mrWt3Y4WFn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2024

The Premier League club have agreed personal terms with Chelsea and a medical has been booked for the pacey Wolves winger.

Neto was involved in eleven Premier League goals last season, assisting nine goals and scoring two.

His season was affected by injuries and he only featured in 20 Premier League matches.

Chelsea would be hoping to see Neto avoid injuries in the coming season.

Chelsea boss Maresca will have to make tough decisions

It remains to be seen how Neto will fit into the Chelsea squad as they already have too many wide options.

Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke can all play in the same position as Neto.

It is up to manager Enzo Maresca now who will have a headache to keep all these players happy at the club.