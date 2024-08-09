Romano: “Still a chance” for £50m-rated international striker that Man United love to move this summer

They’ve already bought Joshua Zirkzee this summer, but it appears that Man United could still be ready to add a £50m-rated international ace to their strike force before the transfer window closes at the end of this month.

Focus seems to be on defensive reinforcements at present, given that Erik ten Hag is set to be without Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof for the Community Shield game against Man City, and potentially beyond.

Man United’s striker chase signals real intent

Moves for Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt have been in abeyance for some while now, and as each day passes, the need to sign the pair becomes more and more acute. It isn’t entirely clear at this point what the hold up is.

Though defence remains a priority, if the club can bring in another front man, it looks likely that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his board will authorise the deal.

Football Insider suggest that the Red Devils will make a bid for Brentford’s Ivan Toney, and Fabrizio Romano, talking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing, hasn’t ruled out such a move.

“I think there’s still a chance for a move to happen this summer for Ivan Toney,” he said.

“There could be movements in the next days and weeks, but there’s nothing imminent so far.

“We have to see about which clubs have a concrete interest, because about 10 different clubs have been rumoured to be interested in him this summer.

“I don’t want to put out names without any concrete updates but, for sure, it’s still an open situation.”

It seems fairly clear that, as we enter the final few weeks of the window, that the race for certain players, including Ivan Toney, is going to hot up.

Brentford have had to drop their price significantly, and if anything that makes him a more attractive proposition to buying clubs.

He will have to get back on the goal trail quickly, however, with WhoScored noting he managed just four since his comeback in January, none of which were scored after February 17.