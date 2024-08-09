“I’m not aware of talks” – Fabrizio Romano shares surprising update on West Ham’s right-back search

This summer, unlike 12 months ago, West Ham have been one of the major players in the transfer market.

Technical director, Tim Steidten, has secured some remarkable signings already, and it appears that the Hammers still aren’t done in transforming their first team ahead of the closure of the window at the end of the month.

It’s surely an exciting time to be a fan of the Irons, with Julen Lopetegui’s rebuild arguably being the biggest change that’s been seen at the club in years.

West Ham’s right-back search takes unexpected twist

One area in which it’s understood the Hammers still want to improve is in the right-back slot.

Though it could mean that the reliable Vladimir Coufal will end up dropping to the bench, if not leaving the club altogether, if Steidten lands his reported target, there’s little argument that the club would have secured another upgrade in a key area.

Fabrizio Romano has a surprising update for West Ham fans, however, and one that they might not have been expecting.

“Talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka continue for West Ham and he remains their priority for the right-back position, although it is a complicated deal to get over the line,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Despite the rumours, I’m not aware of talks for Arnau Martinez, and Kieran Trippier will only be an option if the Wan Bissaka deal falls through.

“There’s no imminent move for Vladimir Coufal either from what I heard.”

Given how well Steidten has worked the transfer window so far, West Ham fans arguably need to trust that the German’s instincts will again prove correct in this instance.

Whether it’s Wan-Bissaka, Martinez of Trippier, the addition will be another solid one and will give the Hammers one of the strongest squads they’ve had in ages.