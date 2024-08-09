“Keen to join” – Sky Sports reporter issues update Liverpool fans have been waiting for

Liverpool have received a major boost in their pursuit of their top transfer target.

The Reds have acted slowly in the transfer window this month while their rival Premier League clubs have all made their signings weeks ago.

Liverpool have been patient in identifying their transfer targets and having done that now, they are ready to make new additions to their squad in order to provide manager Arne Slot the opportunity to challenge for trophies next season.

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, the Reds are pushing to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and they have already started talks to bring him to Anfield.

The best part about the update that the Liverpool fans will love is that the player is keen to join the Merseyside club and become a part of their new era under the Dutch manager.

🚨🔴 FC Liverpool are pushing to sign Martin #Zubimendi with ongoing talks ✔️ 25 y/o midfielder is keen to join #LFC with immediate effect. His agency „Idub Global“ with best connections to Liverpool as they are also managing Xavi Alonso. w/ @kerry_hau 🤝 It’s unclear whether… pic.twitter.com/zCtUM0DGar — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 8, 2024

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will be required to pay the release clause of €60m or they can negotiate a lower fee for the player.

The Merseyside club have finally acted and listened to the fans by making progress to make their first summer signing.

Liverpool struggled in the midfield last season

The midfield position was a huge concern for the Reds last season as they struggled with Wataru Endo while Alexis Mac Allister was played in a role he wasn’t too familiar with.

The Reds need a player who can control the midfield with his passing as well as break opposition’s attacks and help the defense in tricky situations.

Zubimendi is the ideal player for them and Slot would love to have someone like him controlling his midfield.