Spain beat France 5-3 in thrilling final to claim gold at Paris Olympics 2024

In a spectacular finale to the Paris Olympics 2024, Spain secured the men’s football gold medal with a thrilling 5-3 victory over France at Parc des Princes.

The match began with France taking an early lead, as Enzo Millot scored in the 12th minute, sending the home crowd into a frenzy. The goal set an electrifying tone for the game, with France initially appearing to be in control.

FRANCE STRIKE FIRST IN THE GOLD MEDAL MATCH. Enzo Millot's shot squirms past the Spanish keeper to send the Parc des Princes wild!

But Spain quickly regained their composure and answered back with impressive counterattacks.

Barcelona’s emerging star Fermin Lopez played a pivotal role, scoring twice to turn the tide in Spain’s favour.

Spain find an equalizer in a matter of MINUTES in the gold medal match.

Alex Baena then scored a stunning free-kick in the 28th minute, bending the ball into the top corner and putting Spain 3-1 ahead.

Alex Baena that is SENSATIONAL. Spain has turned it around to lead France 3-1 in the gold medal match!

This goal presented a significant challenge for the French team, who faced a tough task to come back from the deficit.

Despite trailing 3-1, the French team showed remarkable resilience. Substitute Akliouche brought them back into the game with a goal in the 79th minute, cutting Spain’s lead to just one.

And in the 90th minute, France were awarded a crucial penalty which Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta calmly converted, placing the ball into the bottom left corner, bringing the score to 3-3.

DRAMA IN THE GOLD MEDAL MATCH. France are awarded a late penalty and Jean-Philippe Mateta SCORES to level the match at 3-3!

With the match tied at the end of regulation, the game went into extra time. The additional period saw Spain’s substitute Sergio Camello emerge as the hero, scoring twice to seal the victory. Camello’s brace ensured Spain’s 5-3 triumph and secured the Olympic gold medal.