‘Injury’ to super defender hints that he is close to joining West Ham

It’s all go for West Ham at the moment.

No sooner had technical director, Tim Steidten, secured the brilliant captures of Argentine World Cup winner, Guido Rodriguez, and German hit-man, Niclas Fullkrug, than he was on a plane to Nice to hijack Juventus’ bid for Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Hammers have been super busy in this summer’s transfer window and it would appear that their business isn’t done yet.

Long time admirers of Man United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka, news of an ‘injury’ to him has got the conspiracy theorists working overtime.

Manchester Evening News detailed that the right-back wasn’t spotted at training, but offered no further updates.

Given that the Red Devils need to get him off the books in order to bring in Noussair Mazraoui, the injury certainly seems to have come at a most convenient time.

By not playing over the next week or two, a medical with the Hammers could be forthcoming, followed by signing on the dotted line.