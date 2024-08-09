Tottenham are on the verge of signing Bournemouth ace Dominic Solanke.

The North London club have been on the lookout for a new number nine since the start of the transfer window. It has been their priority throughout the summer to bring in a new leader for their attack. While they did cope well without signing a Harry Kane replacement last season, Ange Postecoglou is desperate to have a new striker lead his attack in the 2024/25 season.

They have been linked with quite a few top-quality forwards throughout the past few months but nothing concrete has happened. However, it seems they are finally closing in on the signature of a top striker. According to a report from The Atheltic, Tottenham are close to securing the services of Dominic Solanke. Bournemouth have agreed to sell their star for a club-record fee and are in talks with Spurs to finalise a deal. The player has already given his green light to the move as he is keen on joining the North London club.

Solanke could transform Tottenham

Things might not have worked out for the English international at Chelsea and Liverpool but he now looks all set for another stint at a top English club in Tottenham. Solanke had a breakthrough season last time out as he scored a total of 21 goals with 19 of those coming in the Premier League. His heroics caught the attention of Spurs who have been looking for a new number nine and they are now within touching distance of signing him.

The Cherries have already agreed to sell their star for a club record fee. While both clubs are finalising the terms, it will be interesting to see how close the final fee is to the £65 million release clause. With 20% of Solanke’s future sales promised to Liverpool, they will receive around £9 million if Spurs do trigger his release clause.