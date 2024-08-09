“Tottenham were already aware” – Fabrizio Romano’s intriguing update sheds new light on Spurs transfer business

Ange Postecoglou will be acutely aware of how important getting in some new faces at Tottenham before the start of the new season is.

The North Londoners were almost nailed on for a finish in the Champions League places last season, but an horrendous end to the campaign saw Aston Villa finish in fourth in their stead.

It might well be a blessing for a team that are still emerging under the Australian, given the extra load that will be placed on the playing staff, however, the associated extra money could’ve opened up more commercial possibilities for the club and, potentially, seen the manager handed a bigger transfer pot.

Tottenham aware of striker’s transfer position

In any event, Spurs remain on the trail of Bournemouth’s brilliant centre-forward, Dominic Solanke.

He’s believed to not come cheaply, and that perhaps might’ve gone some way to explaining why the club appeared to accede to a move for Richarlison.

Recent news has indicated the the Brazilian striker isn’t interested in a move to Saudi Arabia, however, thus denying Spurs the chance of recouping around £60m.

??? Richarlison reveals he has refused bid from Saudi Arabia: “There has been an offer from Saudi… but my dream of playing for the Brazilian Seleção and in the Premier League speaks louder”. “The money is big but my dreams are bigger!”, told @j_castelobranco. pic.twitter.com/UgquOwxKN0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 8, 2024

Any thoughts that this could see the move for Solanke hit the buffers is wide of the mark.

“There are no changes to Tottenham’s plans on signing Dominic Solanke, despite Richarlison wanting to stay,” Fabrizio Romano told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

More Stories / Latest News “Arsenal have withdrawn” – Mikel Arteta decides not to pursue attacking target Man United struggle to offload players as disappointing duo is set to stay “One to watch” – Fabrizio Romano advances important Man United update that could split fan base

“Solanke remains the priority target. Richarlison is fully focused on Spurs and Tottenham were already aware of this so his situation doesn’t change the plan to bring in more players.”

If Richarlison continues to rebuff all offers for his services, it will be interesting to see if his manager goes with a front two to accommodate the Brazilian and Solanke, should the latter arrive, or if the former is relegated to the bench and forced to fight for a starting place.