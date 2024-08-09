Tottenham see tempting player-plus-cash offer for Premier League star with 14 goals & 24 assists rejected

Tottenham saw a player-plus-cash offer rejected for Pedro Neto.

Spurs have been strongly linked with a move for the Wolves star this summer.

In fact, it was previously reported that the North London outfit had held talks with the player over personal terms as well, showing just how keen the club were to sign him.

Tottenham’s player-plus-cash offer rejected

And it is now revealed by Wolves correspondent for Daily Star, Liam Keen, that Tottenham went as far as making a tempting offer to Wolves for the player.

He claims that Spurs made a player-plus-cash offer, including Oliver Skipp as part of a deal, however, the offer was rejected.

Sharing the update on X, he stated:

“Spurs & Chelsea both had player+cash offers for Neto rejected by Wolves, with Spurs’ offer including midfielder Oliver Skipp.”

Instead, the player is now on his way to Chelsea after the Blues made a more convincing offer worth £51.4m plus bonuses.

Wolves have accepted the offer and the player is now set to have a medical before the move is finalised.

Neto’s impressive form at Wolves

Neto has been a star player for Wolves since joining the club, scoring 14 goals and assisting 24 in 135 appearances.

He continued his impressive form last season, scoring 3 goals and assisting 11 in 24 game across the league and the FA Cup